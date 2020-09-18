Billie Jean Perryman Key, 68, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
She was born in Ocala, Florida, on Dec. 8, 1951, to James Perryman and Mary Pauline Young Brooks. She was preceded in death by her father; a sister, the late Mary Ellen Hiers; a brother, the late Bobby Perryman; and a grandson, the late Brandon Key.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Key; sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie and Christie Key and Dewayne and Missy Key; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Hope and Steve Ashcraft; mother, Mary Pauline Brooks; sisters, Joann Perryman, Jana Jones and Misty Benton; brothers, Randy Perryman, Jimmy Perryman, Sammy Perryman, Monty Brooks and Marty Brooks; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and beloved pet, Precious Key.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Beachy officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Christian Church cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented