James Alvin Saylors, 73, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Born in Franklin County, Mr. Saylors was a son of the late William “Bill” Saylors and Lorene Johnson Saylors. He worked as a biomedical engineer at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Survivors include his daughter, Regina Aranas (Joseph) of Dacula; brother, Charles Saylors of Washington; sister, Retha Saylors Partain (David) of Royston; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297; online at https://www.nami.org/About-NAMI/Donate-to-NAMI.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online: www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
