Donnie Hinton Conner, 87, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1934, in Monroe, to William Allen Hinton and Cora Lee Knight Hinton. Ms. Donnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Conner; sisters, Aline Johnson, Ruby Dell Bryan; and brother, Bill Hinton.
Surviving members of Mrs. Conner's family are her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and James Day; and grandchildren, William and Chelsea Craven, Jeremy Craven and Amanda Craven.
A funeral service began at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at Jersey Holiness Church with the Rev. Lynn Head officiating. Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
