Judy Howard Jones, 62, of Social Circle, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1959, to Dan Howard and Nancy Patricia Hawk Howard. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, the late Ryan Michael Jones.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Kristin Jones, and
Kevin and Cassie Jones; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Hank Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Joy Howard, and George and Susan Howard; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating.
Burial followed at Cox Cemetery.
Please sign the online guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented