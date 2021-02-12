Timothy John Partridge, a loving father of three children, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. He was 57.
Tim was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 25, 1963. He was a massive Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he loved playing golf, and loved baseball as well.
Sports have always been a big part of his life, playing through high school and then coaching his son, Matthew, in multiple sports. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, riding motorcycles and being with his family.
Tim was a stranger to no one; he was a friend to everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his father and survived by his three children, Brittany, Matthew and Pamela; his mother; brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
He is truly missed and loved unconditionally.
Due to Tim’s wishes and COVID-19 protocols, the family will have a private ceremony with immediate family. At a later date, a celebration of life will be held in his hometown of Pittsburgh.
