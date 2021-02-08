Sara Annolene Bone Dally, known as Anne, 91, passed away peacefully with family in attendance at her farm near Social Circle on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the Tribble Chapel of First Baptist Church in Social Circle.
Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday in the church lobby. Burial followed the funeral at the Social Circle Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Carroll Dally, and by haer daughter, Carolanne Dally.
She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Dally Hubbard; son-in-law, Joel Hubbard; granddaughters Dally Elizabeth Hubbard East (husband, Nicholas) and Margaret Anne Hubbard; and great-granddaughters Molly, Clare and Shea East of Social Circle.
Anne was born on May 23, 1929, to Obadiah Amory “O.A.” and Reba Louise McCurdy Bone in Americus and was raised on a farm near Leslie, Georgia. She graduated from Union High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in music specializing in piano and choral work at the Georgia State Woman’s College in Valdosta in 1950.
Her first jobs after college were teaching music at Social Circle High School and directing the First Baptist Church choir. She met her husband, Gene Dally, during that first year, and they married June 30, 1951. They were inseparable until his death in 2000. She directed a men’s quartet at Social Circle High School who won first place in Georgia’s Literary Meet. She also directed the choir at First Baptist Church for 13 years and sang with that choir for over 60 years.
Anne loved and served her family and First Baptist Church of Social Circle faithfully throughout her adult life. She loved fine music and art and delighted in restoring antiques and decorating her home inside and out. Her favorite flowers were tulips and peonies which, unfortunately, were also the favorite of the many deer inhabiting her hill. The hundreds of daffodils she planted in defiance of the deer will be a lasting memorial to her dedication to creating beautiful surroundings.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be sent to the Social Circle Christian School, P.O. Box 357, Social Circle, GA 30025.
Commented