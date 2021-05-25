Barbara Howe Thomson passed away at home on Monday, April 19, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
She was cared for at home by family, family care giver and Longleaf Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Velma and W. Howe; sister, Marilyn W. Howe; and daughter, Martha L Richardson.
Barbara was born Jan. 14, 1932, and grew up in Schenectady, New York. She worked as a stenographer for the FBI in Albany, New York, where she met her future husband, a special agent, Robert W. Thomson. They married and relocated to Teaneck, New Jersey. They had two children, Robert Jr. and Martha L. David.
The FBI transferred the Thomsons were transferred to several locations. A third child, Jeffrey A., was born in Columbus, Georgia. Barbara maintained several secretarial jobs.
Following retirement they traveled extensively and made homes in Florida. They maintained a home on Lake Oconee before moving to a permanent home in Monroe.
Barbara is survived by her children Robert W. Jr. and Jeffrey A. (Tanya); grandchildren, Joshua (Allison), Mallory (Christian) and Justin Thompson, and Jennifer Richardson; and three great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a member of First Presbyterian Monroe. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Presbyterian Women of the church. Services are pending.
Commented