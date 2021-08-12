Gale Nelson Caton, 70, of Monroe, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Edith Caton.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Caton; daughters and sons-in-law, Emily and Tim Long, and Elaine and Bryan Sosebee; stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Chuck and Ashley Gary; grandchildren, Aiden Long, Devan Sosebee, Tyler Sosebee, Chazz Gary and Emma Gary; sister, Kathy Vaughn; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Caton was a forklift mechanic for Hyster, Toyota and Komatsu forklifts. He had a black belt in karate and enjoyed martial arts and kickboxing. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Scot Ward’s Green Meadow Chapel with the Rev. Doug Drucker officiating.
Burial will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens in Conyers.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com.
Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road NE, Conyers, Georgia. 770-483-7216.
