Thomas John Mercandetti, 71, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
A graveside service for Thomas began at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.
Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Zefferino Mercandetti; mother, Estelle Mercandetti; daughter, Erin Lee Williams; sister, Gean Snyder; brothers, Ronald Mercandetti and Richard Mercandetti; foster brother, Thomas Sullivan; and baby twin sister and brother, Ruth Mercandetti and Thomas Mercandetti.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Holcomb, and her husband, William; sisters, Deloris Snyder and Loraine D’Cruz; brother, Robert Mercandetti; grandchildren, Sandra Diane Burns and her husband, Antonio, Christopher Joiner, Bryson Garner, Brailin Garner, Madison Lutrell and Taylor Holcomb; great-grandchildren, Kerin Reed and Krisean Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be given at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, GA 30518. Telephone 770-945-9999.
