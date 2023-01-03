Mary Evelyn Peters Riden, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep after an extended illness on Monday morning, December 26, 2022.
Evelyn, as she was fondly known, was born on May 4, 1937, the youngest of five children of Clarence C. and Maggie H. Peters of Walton County, Georgia. She spent her childhood growing up in the Ebenezer community in Walton County, graduating from Monroe High School as salutatorian in 1954.
Not long after graduating from high school, on May 29, 1954, Evelyn married Ben Riden from Morgan County. The newly married couple would create a home near Mr. Riden’s parents’ farm in Morgan County, raising three children in the coming years. For several years, Evelyn worked at Schnadig, a furniture plant in Madison, before beginning a career in banking at the Bank of Madison. Evelyn worked at the Bank of Madison from 1970 until 2004, beginning as a teller and retiring as a banking officer for the bookkeeping and operations department.
Evelyn was a loving woman with a heart of gold. She would do whatever she could for her family and her friends. She was invaluable to her clients at the Bank of Madison, and was well loved there as well. Evelyn was a truly great lady who will be tremendously missed by all who loved her.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Benjamin Malcom Riden, Sr., her children: Ben and Terri Riden, Angela and Ray Stapleton, and Krystal and John Shields; grandchildren: Matt and Lindsay Riden, Garrett and Cayla Riden, Drew and Bridgett Stapleton, and Kayleigh and Alex Phagan; and her great grandchildren: Gaines and Malcom Riden, Peyton and Kensley Riden, Grayson Stapleton, and Elizabeth and Bryson Phagan. Evelyn loved her family fiercely and unconditionally, and her family loved her the same.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her grandson, Seth Stapleton, and her parents, Clarence and Maggie Peters, her brothers, Thomas, Edward, and Ralph Peters, and her sister, Dorothy Peters Stewart.
A special thanks to Ms. Mary McCoy and Ms. Patsy Jones, Evelyn’s caregivers of the last several months.
Visitation was held at A. E. Carter Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec, 28, 2022, with the service to follow in the chapel. Graveside services were held at the Bostwick Cemetery following the chapel service. Family received friends were welcomed at the home of Ray and Angela Stapleton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Seth Stapleton Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Ray and Angela Stapleton 1070 Riden Road, Madison, GA 30650, or to Bostwick United Methodist Church.
The Walton Tribune | January 4, 2023
