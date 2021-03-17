Ryan Anthony Brown, aka Browntown, aka Doo-Doo Brown, aka the Monroe Marauder, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Winder, Georgia, at the age of 35 following a single-vehicle crash on his Harley.
An initial police report indicates Ryan lost control of his motorcycle, but we are pretty sure that somewhere in the spiritual realm, Ryan is disputing that account.
Ryan is survived by his beloved daughter, Rylee Grace Sorrow; his companion and partner, Epris Blankenship; parents Susan Gihon and Joseph Anthony “Tony” Brown; brother, Joash Brunet; sister-in-law, Bronie Brunet; niece Sadie Brunet; and his grandfather Joseph Brown.
In addition to his immediate family, Ryan leaves behind an incredible extended family and many, many friends.
Ryan lived life passionately, without fear or reservation, sometimes to a fault. He loved his military and railroad families, but barely tolerated his dad’s dog Jackie. Ryan was extraordinarily funny, blessed with a razor-sharp wit — a unique combination of Oscar Wilde and David Allen Coe. Ryan did not care about color, creed, or class; if you were good people, Ryan was a fiercely loyal friend for life. We will all miss his jokes and barbs and how he always kept us honest.
No funeral or memorial services for Ryan are planned. His family will organize a celebration of life in Ryan’s honor at an appropriate time. Details for this event will be provided on Ryan’s Facebook page as well as through other channels. Rest assured, to honor Ryan’s memory properly, there will be plenty of Natty Light at the celebration.
In lieu of flowers and other remembrances, Ryan’s family is asking that you consider donating to this fund they have created for his daughter Rylee: http://fundly.com/rylee-s-fund.
