Born April 22, 1944, in Buffalo, New York. Died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Social Circle, Georgia, at 76 years of age.
Skip was born in Buffalo and raised in Gasport, New York. He was a graduate of Barker Central School in Barker. While attending high school he interned at Medina Hospital as an operating room technician. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1964, serving on the USS Shadwell, Pocono and America. He moved to Georgia in 1965. He was a member of the Social Circle Volunteer Fire Department and loved playing recreation softball. He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and superfan of the Georgia Bulldogs since arriving to the state. His favorite hobbies were woodworking and listening to the Dawgs win on Saturdays in the fall.
He loved his Family, Dawgs football, and “His Girls” at UCBC Monroe and Athens. (Vicki, Terri 1, Terri 2, Sherry, Amanda, Rashandra, Mary B. and Dr. Huang). For over two years he was an inspiration and friend to everyone receiving treatment at the cancer centers.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan Peters Dempsey; children, Gregory S. Dempsey, Chris Dempsey, Eleanor and Josh Knight and Patrick Dempsey; sisters, Nella (Ronnie) Porter and Melodie (Mel) McGee of New York; and brother, Jack Dempsey of California. He had three grandchildren, Connor, Cade and Cullen Knight; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by parents, George and Eleanor Dempsey; sisters Joan (Howard) Flatt, Patricia (Tom) Farrington, Dian (Joe) Rizzo, and brother Larry (Linda) Dempsey.
Due to the current pandemic, a small graveside service was held for immediate family on Sunday, May 17, led by Meadows Funeral Home.
