Margaret A. Cooper, 102, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Alma Atha. Mrs. Cooper was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church in Monroe for more than 90 years. She loved her church and served in many positions including singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school for more than 75 years.
She retired from Carwood Manufacturing Co. (Duck Head) after 49 years of service. She was a wonderful seamstress, cook, and baker of delicious cakes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ray Cooper.
She is survived by her son, Donnie Cooper and Elaine Wood, and a daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Louie Moon; grandchildren, Lori (Jimmy) Smallwood and Brian (Angie) Moon; and four precious great-grandchildren, Noah and Zach Smallwood and Nathan and Natalie Moon.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe.
A celebration of her life followed at 2 p.m. in the Monroe Chapel with the Rev. Marion Prather officiating.
Burial will follow at the Center Hill Baptist Church cemetery in Monroe.
Due to COVID-19, the family encourages you to wear a mask.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
