Raymond Stewart Farmer, 83, of Social Circle, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
He was born in Monroe to Howard H. Farmer and Eva Phillips Farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Rachel Hester, Doris Roper, Hazel Conner and Louise Arline; and his brother, Otis Farmer.
Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, David and Carolyn Farmer, Dwayne and Kathy Farmer, and Danny Farmer; daughter, Darlene Bone; sister, Jean Brumbley; grandchildren, Corey and Yvette Farmer, Paige and Vern Montano, Tiffany Farmer, Keith Farmer, Reid and Emily Farmer, and Austin Farmer; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service began at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at 1025 Church in Monroe with the Rev. James Daigle and the Rev. Tommy Fountain officiating.
Burial followed at the Social Circle City Cemetery.
