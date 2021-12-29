Melva Jane Counts, 79, of Cumming, and formerly of Monroe, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
She was born in Walton County on May 28, 1942, to Frances Broach Clegg and Thomas Golden Clegg, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Walter E. Counts; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Anthony Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd Peters, Keith and Stephanie Peters, Neal and Lynn Counts; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sandra Macht officiating.
Burial followed at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church cemetery.
Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements.
