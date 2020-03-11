Montine Williams Smith, 103, of Between, died Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by family in the home where she had resided for 83 years.
Mrs. Smith was born Nov. 15, 1916, to Eliza McCarty Williams and James Washington Williams Sr. in a house across the street from her lifelong church, Double Springs Baptist.
She married Lloyd Felton Smith on April 20, 1935, and they bought a farm in Between and moved there in 1937. After Lloyd’s death in 1986, she continued to reside in the home until her passing.
Mrs. Smith was known as an avid and expert gardener, tending more than 100 rose bushes, iris and day lily plants until the last few years of her life.
She was also a skilled seamstress, sewing wedding gowns for several Walton County women — including her daughter — and bridesmaid and evening dresses for many Walton County young ladies.
Mrs. Smith earned a reputation as an accomplished cook, and her platters of fried chicken were eagerly anticipated at family reunions and community events. Caramel cake, pound cakes, tea cakes and apple pies were just a few of her dessert specialties.
She was generous in sharing the fruits of her labors and welcomed everyone into her home with warmth and hospitality.
As she approached her milestone 100th birthday, Mrs. Smith published a brief memoir, “My First 100 Years,” which she gave to family and friends at her party.
She attributed her longevity to “Lots of hard work; eating good, nutritious foods; God’s numerous blessings and God’s will. Without him, nothing would happen.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her siblings, Prince Eugene Williams, who died as an infant; Anna Whitley; Mae Briscoe and James Washington Williams Jr.
Mrs. Smith is survived by a daughter, Charlotte Smith Nunnally, of the home; a son, Lloyd Felton Smith Jr., and his wife Betty, of Ennis, Texas; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family wishes to express its deepest appreciation to Mrs. Smith’s loving caregivers: Lois Woods, Joyce McGuyrt, Diane Ryan, Linda Moss, Victoria Barnes, Melody Booker and Cynthia Durham.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Double Springs Baptist Church with the Revs. Bill Carroll, Scott Richardson and J.T. Witcher presiding.
Burial will follow at the church’s cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
Floral expressions of sympathy are accepted. Memorial contributions, if one chooses, may be made to Double Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, care of Lynn Witcher, 3951 Buck Smith Road, Loganville, GA 30052, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe. Online: https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com/currentservices.
