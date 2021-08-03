Allen Todd Harrison, 46, of Loganville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor David Smith and Allen’s brother, Kyle Harrison, officiating.
Todd was a loyal University of Georgia fan and very passionate about cooking and food. He loved country music, especially Luke Combs. Todd was a man of great integrity and was passionate about his family. He loved people and had many friends.
He especially loved the Lord. Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Wayne and Jenny (Neville) Harrison. Surviving are his loving wife of 23½ years, Amy Lynn Carroll Harrison; daughter, Kamryn Jesse Harrison of Warrenville, South Carolina; son, Bryson Joseph Harrison of Grovetown; brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Paige Harrison of Statham; mother-in-law, Katrina Carroll of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; his dogs, Jasper, Ivey, Bear, and Bugsy; grand dog, Marty; grand cat, Orion; and numerous family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented