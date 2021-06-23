Lea Juanita Bullock, 91, of Orlando, Florida, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.
Services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 25.
Juanita was born July 26, 1929, in Monroe. She was the older of two children, preceded in death by her husband, Robert Elton Bullock; two sons Robert Elliot and Garry Bullock; and her sister, Bernice “Teesa” Gibbs.
She is survived by her daughter, Nita Jean Meeker; grandchildren, Jason, Bredt, and Leslie Bullock, Valerie Rogers, Abby Russell, Paul Shuford and Carrie Ennis; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Aidan Rogers, Gabriel Russell, Lindsay Shuford, and Bethany and Juliet McDevitt.
