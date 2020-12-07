Thomas Holland “Tommy” Conner Jr., 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
He was born to Holland Conner and Orlyne Adcock Conner, who preceded him in death.
Tommy was a well-known and respected cattle farmer. From an early age he worked with his father on the farm and after serving in the National Guard, he returned home to help his father run the family farm which turned into a beef operation. At his death, he was working alongside his son, Tripp.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra V. Conner; his son and daughter-in-law, Tripp and Cindy Conner; one granddaughter, Caroline Conner, and his two dogs that followed him everywhere, Charlie and Missy.
Funeral services were held graveside at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church at 3861 Ebenezer Church Road, Social Circle, GA 30025.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. of Monroe was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
