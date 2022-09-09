Florence Monroe Harrison, age 98 of Monroe, passed away on September 3, 2022.
She was born on December 3, 1923 to the late Clarence Shore Monroe and the late Lena Ray Howe. She was preceded in death by her daughter, the late Charlotte Boyett; her husband, the late Cliff Harrison.
Surviving are, daughters and son in law, Sandy and Dallas Haupt, Marla Mize; sons and daughters in law, Ron and Cathy Harrison, Bill and Gayle Smith; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Thursday, September 8, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Monroe with Dr. Todd Ware officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
