Clyde Leo Folds, 87, of Social Circle, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1934, to Cleo Hutchens Folds and Burris Folds, wo preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife, Leila Stephens Folds; daughters and sons-in-law, Connie Busbee, Lisa and Chuck Dyer, and Pam and Don Garrett; sister, Betty Reeves; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services began at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Hardy officiating.
Burial followed at Social Circle City Cemetery.
