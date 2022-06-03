Brian Allan Rigel, 58, died peacefully at his home in Loganville Georgia on May 25, 2022.
He is preceeded in death by his mother Alma B. Rigel, father Donald E. Rigel and two brother's Wayne Rigel and Carl Rigel. He is survived by his Sister Doris Sickles of Lawrenceville, his children Andrew Rigel of Springville Ia, Kristen Shook of Mount Vernon Ia, and Chris Rigel of Loganville.
He also leaves behind several grandkids, Ashlynn Shook, Ellah Shook, Elizabeth Shook, Everlee Shook of Mount Vernon Ia, Micheal Rigel, Micheala Rigel of Springville Ia.
Brian was a loving and devoted father, who spent 34 years as a plumber for Alpha Plumbing. He was a hard working man, who in his free time enjoyed watching Dr. Pol, Nascar races on Sunday and to go fishing with his son. His love and humor will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Services will be held at noon on Friday June 3, 2022 at Byrd and Flanigan Crematory and Funeral Services in Lawrenceville Georgia. Burial to follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Friday June 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by Byrd and Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service, Lawrenceville.
The Walton Tribune | June 4-5, 2022
