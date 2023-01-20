James Gregory Murray, 64, of Monroe, passed away on Jan. 14, 2023.
Greg was born on November 9, 1958 to Dorothy Jean Carter Murray and Elmer Kenneth Murray.
Surviving members of the family are, loving wife, Jeanette Murray; daughters, Taylor Lynn Murray and Raegan Marie Murray; mother and father, Dorothy Jean and Kenneth Murray; sister and brother-in-law, Melinda and Clay Dally; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Christie Murray; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Rev. Raymond Hardy officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | January 21-22, 2023
