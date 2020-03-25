Betty Horn Gibson, 90, of North Augusta, South Carolina, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
She was born in Early County, Georgia, on Aug. 9, 1929, to Cloria Weaver Horn and John Gilbert Horn. Mrs. Gibson was a member of Sweet Water Baptist Church in North Augusta. She was a dedicated employee to A&P for 34 years.
She was the matriarch of the family. She taught the women in the family the true meaning of how to be a lady and the men how to be gentleman. She loved for her family and friends to gather together on holidays and special occasions, whether it be five or 35 people attending as long as everyone was together. She loved to shop and had an obsession with shoes.
Mrs. Gibson will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was proceed in death by her husband, Ivan Columbus Gibson; her son, George Russell Gibson; four sisters and four brothers.
Surviving members of the family include daughters, Gloria Walters, Sybil McDaniel and Evelyn Marlowe (Gary Marlowe); grandchildren, Tonya Shaw (Adrien Shaw), Russell Gibson, Angie Hight, Amy Calloway (Jeff Calloway), Amanda McDaniel and April McDaniel, Perry Butler Jr. (Denise Butler); 17 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Hiram P. Gibson, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Pulliman officiating. Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers were Austin Shaw, Brennon Shaw, David Duren, Preston Peavy, Dakota Thompson, Chandler Butler, Tyler Butler, and Dylan Power. Honorary pallbearers were Donivan Downey and Kameron Peevy.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
