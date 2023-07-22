It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine Sikora on July 17, 2023, in Monroe. She was born on March 28, 1963, in Lockhart, FL, and was a loving mother and grandmother.
Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Katherine Donohoo and Edward Joseph Sikora.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Burt) Kotlowski; granddaughter, Kylie (fur baby Jax); son, Michael (Cherrie) Sowell; sister, Teresa (Keith) Keller; brother, Eddie (Nicole) Sikora, as well as a few nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the staff of Gentiva Hospice for enhancing her quality of life in her final months.
A Celebration of Life will take place on July 29 from 2-4pm at the Felker Community Center in Monroe. All are welcome.
