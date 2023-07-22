Katherine Sikora

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine Sikora on July 17, 2023, in Monroe. She was born on March 28, 1963, in Lockhart, FL, and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Katherine Donohoo and Edward Joseph Sikora.

She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Burt) Kotlowski; granddaughter, Kylie (fur baby Jax); son, Michael (Cherrie) Sowell; sister, Teresa (Keith) Keller; brother, Eddie (Nicole) Sikora, as well as a few nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the staff of Gentiva Hospice for enhancing her quality of life in her final months. 

A Celebration of Life will take place on July 29 from 2-4pm at the Felker Community Center in Monroe. All are welcome.

The Walton Tribune | June 22-23, 2023

