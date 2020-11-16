Floyd Green, 85, of Loganville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Owen Skinner, the Rev. Bill Green and Pastor James Rowden officiating. The burial will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Green retired from General Motors in Doraville in 1988 with 34 years of service, and he was a member of the UAW Local 10. He attended Loganville First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, 6 months and 8 days, Jerry H. Green, Loganville; children, Bruce E. and Lisa Green of Oxford, David Bryant Green of Loganville and Sandy and Jeff Slaick of Walnut Grove; sister, Alice Ethridge of Dacula; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with one due in February 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loganville First United Methodist Church, 221 Main St., Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-554-6066.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, telephone 770-466-1544.
