Ashley MacDonald Callahan, 40, of Good Hope, passed away on Aug. 8, 2023.
She was born in Utah on April 22, 1983 to Marilyn Sturgeon MacDonald and Steven MacDonald.
Ashley touched so many throughout her life. As a graduate of the University of Georgia, she was a Damn Good Dawg. She was a loving teacher who took time with every student she taught. She intensely loved her family and friends, and brought happiness and joy to everyone she met.
Surviving are, husband, Dane Callahan; sons, Charles Callahan and Vincent Callahan; parents, Marilyn and Steven MacDonald; sister, Chelsea MacDonald; and brother, Michael MacDonald; father in law and mother-in-law, Sean Callahan and Beth Callahan.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Walnut Grove High School Auditorium with the Dr. Russ Butcher officiating. There will be a visitation on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1-3 p.m. in the Walnut Grove High School Cafe.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | August 12-13 2023
