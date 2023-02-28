Reverend Dan Mosely, 71, of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Feb, 25, 2023.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Victory Baptist Church, 5687 Houston Road, Macon, with the Reverend Kenny Hamm officiating. Family will greet friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Mosely Cemetery, Macon, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held at Corinth Baptist Church in Loganville, on Friday, March 3, with visitation at 5 p.m. and service at 6 p.m., with Pastors Tommy Foskey and Don Richards officiating.
Reverend Dan was a member of Corinth Baptist Church where he was the former director of Reformers Unanimous.
He preached every Wednesday night at the Atlanta Rescue Mission. His hobby was watching University of Georgia football.
He was the owner of Dan Mosely Plumbing Company for over fifty years. He was a man of great faith, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mae Mosely; his children, Daniel Kevin Mosely Jr., Julie Ann Burns (Kevin), Bethany Lynn Goins, Sarah Elizabeth Mosely (Maria), Esther Marie Grigsby (Michael), Rebekah Joy Lord (Stan), Mary Grace McElhannon (J.D.), and Jonathan David Mosely (Mariah); his grandchildren, Becca, Peyton, Meagan, Sarah, Lauren, Natalie, Luke, Evah, Asah, Shawn, Braden, Lillian, Eli, Olivia, Kolton, Hannah, and Mason; his three great-grandchildren, Gunner, Dahlia, and Malachi; his siblings, Harold Mosely (Suzy), David Mosely, Deborah Poole (Thomas), Ben Mosely (Tina), and Becky Poole (Johnny); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Harold Mosely, Sr. and Annie Mae Clark Mosely; his brother, Timmy Mosely; and his great-grandchild, Trigger Carson.
Please visit www.sardisheardfunerals.com to express your condolences.
Sardis-Heard Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 6125 Houston Road, Macon, GA 31216 has charge of the arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | March 1, 2023
