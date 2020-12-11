Claire Harding Patton of Loganville and formerly of Monroe, Georgia, and Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the age of 91.
She was born in Boston on Sept. 30, 1929, to Joseph and Catherine Crowley. Claire was a graduate of Bentley College of Business with a degree in accounting. Claire was married to Robert Patton, who preceded her in 2016. She was able to travel the world with Robert including a special trip to Ireland, the home of her ancestors. Claire enjoyed traveling, the theatre, and dancing.
She is survived by her son and his wife, Frank and Maureen Patton of Loganville; her daughter and her husband, Roberta and Howard Koutney of Seffner, Florida; granddaughter, Kimberly Patton Johnson, and her husband, Chris; grandson, Daniel Patton of Loganville; and two great-grandchildren, Hudson and William Johnson.
A Memorial Mass began at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at St Anna’s Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy St., Monroe. The family received friends at noon before the service.
The family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 3570 Buford Highway, Suite 202, Duluth, GA 30096. www.GeorgiaCremation.com.
Commented