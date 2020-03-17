Dennis Benz, 75, of Loganville, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, from a blood infection.
Dennis leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Haines Benz; their son and daughter-in-law, Andrew Robert Benz and Brooke Shields Benz of Strongsville, Ohio; two granddaughters, Rian Elizabeth Benz and Reese Caroline Benz; and sister-in-law, Mary Jeanette Benz.
Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Donald James Benz.
Dennis was born and raised in Kenmore, New York, to James and Gloria Benz. After graduating from Kenmore West High School in 1962, he received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Ohio University in 1967. He met his wife, Mary Ann, in 1958 when she was 12 and were married in 1969. Dennis and Mary Ann moved to Georgia in 1972 and welcomed their son, Andrew, in 1975. Dennis became a partner in the engineering firm of Keck & Wood Inc. in 1977 and retired in 2007. Dennis was an avid golfer, but in 2005 he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which interfered with his balance and he had to stop playing.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544.
