Wanda K. Hayes, age 73, of Daleville, Ala., passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Medical Center Enterprise.
Memorial services were held at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 22, at Searcy Funeral Home & Crematory Enterprise Chapel.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hayes, and parents, George and Katherine Haines.
Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Wall, Carrollton, GA; sons, William Hayes, Daleville, AL and Steven Hayes, Colorado; sisters, Crystal Paden and Ann Lark; brother, Bill Haines.
