Ms. Joan Burke Breedlove, 76, went to her heavenly home on April 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Mildred Williamson & Aubrey Burke, and a daughter Jill Breedlove.
Joan was athletic in her early years playing basketball, softball and cheerleading. In her later years, she enjoyed the outdoors which included hunting, fishing and being on the lake. Joan loved animals dearly and cherished her special dogs. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Don and Christi Breedlove, grandchildren Tyler, Kanon, Parker and Grayson Breedlove all of Cartersville, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law Misti and Adam Bell grandchildren, Taylor, Madison and Lauren Bell all of Monroe, Georgia. Sister; Judee Verner of Morganton, Georgia. Nieces, nephews and special friends. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your favorite animal charity. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Henry Funeral Home in Lithonia is in charge of arrangements.
