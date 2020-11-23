John Pirkle Pittman, 86, of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
He was born in Monroe on Dec. 28, 1933, to Curtis Pittman and Willie Mae Davis Pittman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, the late Mary Atha Pittman.
Surviving are his daughter, Mary Barbara Pittman; son, Larry Pirkle Pittman; grandchild, Chloe Michelle Pittman; and great-grandchild, Tallan Rory Dombrowski.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Lonnie Blackman officiating.
Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
