Betty Jean Moon Hale, 89, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021.
She was born in Walton County on April 19, 1931, to Richard Carl Moon and Mildred Breedlove Moon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Adams Hale; her brother, Neal Moon; and her sister, Charlotte Frost.
Mrs. Hale is survived by her daughter, Susan Hale Winter of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Sheryl Hale of Monroe; and sister-in-law, Mary Sue Moon of Blairsville. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Beth Franks and her husband, Adam; Adam Winter and his wife, Candace; Laura Murphy and her husband, Patrick; and Allison LaRue and her husband, Michael; and great-grandchildren: Julie and Kaylee Winter, Connor and Nolan Murphy, and Mallory and Olivia LaRue. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Mount Vernon Christian Church with the Rev. Scott Frost officiating. Interment will follow at the Center Hill Baptist Church cemetery.
A visitation will precede the funeral from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Christian Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Mount Vernon Christian Church, 520 Mount Vernon Road NW, Monroe, GA 30656.
