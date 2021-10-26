William Kenneth “Ken” Sanders of Winterville passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
He was born in Anderson, South Carolina, on Sept. 7, 1951, to Annette Venable Sanders and Emmett C. Sanders, who preceded him in death.
He was a funeral director at Meadows Funeral Home for over 25 years.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Cooper Sanders; daughter, Jessica Sanders; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Mary Alice Sanders, and Michael and Brittany Sanders; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Mary Sanders; and grandchildren, Mary Beth Sanders, Campbell Sanders, Cooper Sanders, Leive Sanders and Cohen Sanders.
A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens.
