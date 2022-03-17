David Marion Ellenburg, 71, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he was a son of James M. “Jim” Ellenburg and the late Marian Blackwell Ellenburg. David was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School in 1969 and the University of South Carolina in 1973. He was retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Senior Golfers Association of Atlanta. David co-owned Cedar Lakes Golf Course in Loganville for several years. He also enjoyed bicycling the Natchez Trail in Mississippi and playing tennis.
David was an avid reader and book aficionado collecting many varied authors but with a penchant for Southern authors. His sincerity for reading was viral having started a book club for all his nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, who all looked forward to his monthly books. He was also the best gift-giver in the family! Santa Claus had truly arrived when David brought his presents for the tree.
David’s life can be summed up by these attributes: Love of Family, Love of Life, Love of Friends and Love of Golf. Many would say including the last, some not, that all are footstones of a Godly life.
Survivors include his father, Jim Ellenburg; two brothers, Col. Dale F. Ellenburg (Mary Ellen) and Dan Ellenburg (Libby); sister, Debbie Martin (Doug); sister-in-law, Dana Ellenburg; nieces, Lynn Ellenburg Burns (Chip), Melissa Ellenburg Calhoun (Jason), Kristen Ellenburg McLean (Patrick), Elizabeth Ellenburg Black (Shane) and Katie Ellenburg; nephew, Preston Martin; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Douglas “Doug” Ellenburg; and two nephews, Johnathan Ellenburg and Michael Ellenburg.
A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at First Baptist Church in Anderson, South Carolina. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PGA Hope or First Baptist Church, 307 S. Manning St., Anderson, SC 29624.
Commented