Dorothy Sikes Harris of Loganville passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Northside Hospital Forsyth. She was 90 years old.
The family will have a private outdoor ceremony at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Bailey (Lee) of Loganville; son, Mark Harris (Beth) of Cumming; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Marion “Buster” Harris of Monroe.
Dorothy was born on Aug. 28, 1930, in Fulton County to parents Otis W. Sikes and Mary Irene Sikes. Her mother died when she was just 6 weeks old. Her maternal grandmother, Lula Coogler Blackwell, helped raise her until her death in 1948.
Dorothy grew up in Forest Park and graduated from Forest Park High School. She married Buster in 1949. In 1957 they moved to Decatur, where she was active in the Midway community. Dorothy worked for many years at Park Davis Pharmaceutical in Atlanta as a statistician, at Charles W. Glass & Associates as a secretary, and Giles Accounting & Tax Service as well a church secretary at Social Circle United Methodist.
Dorothy was kind and selfless. She took care of elderly parents and other family members whenever there was a need. After moving to Monroe, she was active in Monroe First United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed socializing with her neighbors in Monroe and friends at Great Oaks Senior Living. Her hobbies were bead making, crocheting, shopping, and playing card games. Her friends say she was a social butterfly. She always supported her children and grandchildren in their sporting activities and loved watching them play. She lived life to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations given to Monroe First UMC, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Samaritan’s Purse.
There will be a celebration of her life in early spring when it is safe to gather at Monroe First UMC.
Ingram Funeral Home of Cumming is in charge of the arrangements.
