Sara Rowe, 86, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Bay Creek Baptist Church cemetery in Loganville with the Rev. Luke Durden officiating.
Sara was a member of Bay Creek Baptist Church and retired from Scientific Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Rowe, in 2018.
She is survived by her children, Jere and Janice Rowe and Jennifer and Bill Kirven, all of Monroe; grandchildren, Jarrod Rowe, Chris and Tassie Kirven, Jordan and Sarah Rowe, and Rebecca Kirven; great-grandchildren, Jacob Rowe, Cooper Kirven and Libby Rowe; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Lenea Masters, 2739 Still Road, Loganville, GA 30052.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
