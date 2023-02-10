Pallie Jane Hood Griffith, 78, of Monroe, passed away on Feb. 4, 2023.  She was born in Walton County on Aug. 18, 1944 to the late Pearlie Merars Hood and the late George Hood. 

She was preceded in death by her daughters, the late Cathy Griffith and the late Jana Lynn Hallbaker.

Surviving are husband, John Griffith; son and daughter in law, Jeff and Jennifer Griffith; sisters, Betty Lovin, Geneva Pittman, and Joann Harris; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg  Butler and the Jim McClain officiating.  Interment followed at Westlawn Cemetery.  Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

The Walton Tribune | February 11-12, 2023

