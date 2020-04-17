Bob Lee Rosenthal of Monroe passed away from this life into the next on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
He was 77 years old.
Bob was born in Taylor, Texas, to Ruth Price Rosenthal and Herman Rosenthal on Nov. 16, 1942.
Bob fought a long, hard battle these last 10 years against non-Hodgkin lymphoma that he acquired as a result of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1960s.
Bob was a graduate of Tennessee Temple University, where he played basketball and was the editor-in-chief of the yearbook, and where he met his bride of 55 years, Deanie. After Bob graduated, he began his working career with Sears Roebuck & Co., where he worked for 14 years. He then moved into the advertising industry, where he retired after more than 28 years as a retail print sales executive with the same company.
Bob’s favorite pastime was fixing up old real estate with his boys. He enjoyed his rental properties through the years in Richmond, Virginia, Atlanta and eventually Monroe. He was proudest of the investment he and his two sons made over these last 12 years through their blood, sweat, tears and dollars to meticulously restore the Monroe Cotton Mills to its current grandeur and glory after years of neglect and decay.
Bob is survived by his wife, Deanie, his two sons and their wives, Mark and Pam of Palmetto, Florida, and Paul and Jessica of Monroe; his mother, Ruth, 96, of Thorndale, Texas; his brother, Ed, of New Braunfels, Texas; and his 10 grandchildren: Dallas, Mark Paul, Anabelle, Josh, Reagan, Tyler, Sophie, Landry, all of Palmetto, and Bella and Emma of Monroe.
A private family graveside service will be Saturday, April 18, at The Landing Strip at Fair Weather Farms in Walton County.
A celebration of Bob’s life for all family and friends will be held at The Engine Room in Monroe at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Bob’s honor to In Touch Ministries of Atlanta at www.intouch.org.
