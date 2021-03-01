Doris Harris Snell, 91, of Good Hope, and formerly of Snellville, entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after a gallant journey with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Hugh F. Snell Sr. (former president of the Gwinnett County Livestock and Fair Association), on Nov. 30, 1997, and her grandsons, Harris Browning Houston on July 21, 2015, and Huston Snell on June 6, 1984.
She is survived by three daughters: Jan Snell Houston (George) of Lawrenceville, and Pam Snell Moon (Don) and Mandy Snell all of Good Hope; three sons: Hugh Snell Jr. (Sandra) of Anchor Point, Alaska, Gladston Snell (Beth) and Bill Snell (Terri) all of Good Hope; 10 grandchildren, Morgan Houston, Chad Moon (Jennifer), Christie Tyre (John), April Few (Chris), Arley Moser (Chad), Caylon Joiner (Justin), Grey Snell, Drew Snell (Brooke), Keele Mazur and Arica Ours (Colt); 15 great-grandchildren, Avery Moon, Adison Moon, Alyn Moon, Olivia Blakeman, Easton Blakeman, Makenzie Tyre, Davis Tyre, Madison Moser, Cyril Moser, Jack Snell, James Snell, Lilly Cash Few, Ashlyn Mazur, Sloane Cryder and Paisley Ours; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Doris was also preceded in death by her parents, Russell Ward Harris Sr. and Lillion Olivia Wilson Harris.
The service to honor and pay tribute to the life of Doris Snell began at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel with Mrs. Doris’ children and grandchildren sharing memories.
Burial followed at the Snellville Historical Cemetery.
Those desiring may make donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, in memory of Mrs. Doris H. Snell.
Condolences can still be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, “A Family Company,” Snellville Chapel (770-979-3200) was entrusted with the arrangements.
