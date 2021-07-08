Bernadine Marie “Bernie” Starken passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
She was a daughter, a wife, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, a caregiver, a volunteer, a student, a friend, and an entrepreneur.
Bernadine was born May 5, 1934, on a farm in Redwood County, Minnesota; her parents were Walter and Velma Schnormeier. Bernadine was able to accomplish many things in her 87 years. She created, owned, and ran three successful businesses: The Flair Beauty Salon, Wigs Unlimited and Huntingfield Manor Bed and Breakfast. At the age of 50 she became a collage student and received her associate degree in business management.
Her life was always peppered with volunteer work, including holding a councilor position with the Extension Service in Montgomery County, assisting families to avoid home foreclosures. She was president of The Junior Federated Women’s Club and a member of the Montgomery County Diabetes Association, the New Yarmouth Questers and the Corsica Ladies Investment Club. Most recently she was the manager of the Heron Point Gifts Shop. She also loved spending time with her animals Charlie the cat, Minnie the poodle, Pepper the weiner dog, Bird the bird, and her peacocks, Jeffrey and Rebecca.
Bernadine is survived by her two sons, Timothy and Ruth Starken of Centerville, Maryland, and Thomas and Robin Starken of Preston, Maryland; five grandchildren, Lt. Col. Austin and Melissa Starken, Maj. Cody Starken, Kaylin and Erich Wagenblatt, Keirsa and Andrew Buckingham, and Kyle Starken; as well as two great-grandchildren Declan Starken and Ari Wagenblatt; with many nieces and nephews.
Her death is preceded by her father, Walter Schnormeier (1909-95); her mother, Velma Schnormeier (1913-87); husband, George Starken (1934-2018); daughter, Gail Starken (1954-78); sister, Corrinne Anderson (1935-77); and brother, Russell Schnormeier (1931-2019).
Her service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Heron Point in Wesley Hall, located in Chestertown, Maryland, to be followed by a light luncheon. For immediate family there will be an additional service at the cemetery afterwards.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home (www.fhnfuneralhome.com).
