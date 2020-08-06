Hubert Godwin Hubert Adams Godwin Sr., a native of Social Circle, Ga., died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was a veteran of World War II.

Mr. Hubert Adams Godwin Sr., 100, a World War II veteran, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, under the care of Helping Hands Hospice and a caring staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Augusta.

Mr. Godwin was predeceased by his wife, Amy Jo Godwin; son, Hubert Adams Godwin Jr.; and brother, Dr. John Godwin.

Mr. Godwin was born in 1919 in Social Circle to Georgia Adams and the Honorable Hubert Olie Godwin. He was co-owner of Godwin Duplicating Products until he retired. He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.

Mr. Godwin joined the U.S. Army at age 23 and was a World War II veteran. He was a U.S. Army master sergeant and part of the 3195 Signal Service, where he served with a special team of cryptographers that landed on D3 during World War II. In the 30 months following D3, he and his squad survived 50 air raids and two invasions. During his time in Europe, he exchanged many messages with Maj. Audie Murphy and spent time at Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s headquarters, where he met Gen. Jimmy Doolittle.

During his time of service to his country, he wrote hundreds of letters to his beloved Amy Jo, family, and friends. As many families did during World War II, they kept all the letters, pictures of 1940s Europe and memorabilia. Today his family has a treasure trove of memories of their beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

For his service, Master Sgt. Godwin was awarded the European, African and Middle Eastern Theatre ribbons, three Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal and numerous other honors.

After his tour was over, he returned home to Social Circle, where he married Amy Jo Smith. In 1947 they moved to Augusta, where they raised their two sons. Hubert worked for the A.B. Dick Co. in sales and later became sales manager. In 1961 he left and co-founded Godwin Duplicating Products with Amy Jo Godwin. He was a member of the Augusta Ambucs, Augusta Lions Club, VFW and the American Legion. Hubert was an avid golfer, loved the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs, and old cowboy movies.

Mr. Godwin was a great brother to Jack, Braxton, and beloved sister Mary. He never missed an occasion to get together at the family home in Social Circle for birthdays, Easter, reunions, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas when all the brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews gathered for holiday cheer and love with family at the historic Godwin home.

Mr. Godwin is survived by his son, William “Bill” Godwin (Debra) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Anita Godwin of Augusta; grandson, Will Godwin (Chapman) of Augusta; granddaughters, Cayce Morris (Joel) of Augusta and Lauren Yodlowski (Mike) of Augusta; five great-grandchildren, Savannah Mercer, Chapman P. Godwin, Gainer Godwin, Madison Morris, and Braxton Morris; sister, Mary Godwin Kidd; and brother, Dr. Braxton Godwin.

If so desired, memorials may be made to the St. Mark UMC Fund, 2367 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30904-3164.

A family graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Social Circle Cemetery.

