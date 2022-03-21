Carolyn Adcock Towler, 94, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
She was born in Walton County on Dec. 2, 1927, to Drue Ella Hawk Adcock and Harvey Leonius Adcock. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Ernest Howell Towler.
She worked for Oxford Industries for nearly 50 years. She was also an active member of Union Chapel Church since 1943, serving in the Women’s Club, youth group and SOAM group. She was encouraged by her friend Alice Williams to join the choir. She then became a soloist and wedding singer. She also served as the lay delegate for the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Steve Sargent of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Elaine Towler of Monroe; sister, Marjorie Adcock Treadwell; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Eleanor Jo Hawk; grandchildren, Renee Nix, Nicki and Kyle Peppers, Bart and Julie Sargent, Beth and Jake Raby, and Brett and Amy Sargent; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Longleaf Hospice, Transitional Care Physicians and Park Place Nursing Home for the special care and love shown.
A memorial service was Sunday, March 20, at Union Chapel United Methodist Church. Visitation was from 2-3 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Ann Mann and the Rev. David Laycock officiating.
Burial followed at Union Chapel Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Union Chapel Mortgage Fund.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
