Richard Dale Davis Jr., of Loganville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the age of 43.
Richard was a “good ole’ country boy” who appreciated old country music, hunting and being outside. He enjoyed cooking and working on cars. Richard was known to be the life of the party and loved to cut up with everyone. In addition, he was a hard worker and in his younger years worked at Social Circle Fire Department. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Dale Davis, Sr.
Survivors include his fiancée, Christy Smith; daughter, Bralynn Davis; sons, Gavin Davis, Masson Wilbanks; mother, Cynthia Davis (Harry Ivy); sisters, Mandy Martin (Derrick), Stephanie Richardson (Jeremy); nieces, Harleigh Alford, Morgan Martin, Addison Richardson; and nephew, Aidan Richardson.
A funeral service for Mr. Davis will be held Saturday, September 3, at 10:30 a.m., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington. Visitation was held at the funeral home, Friday, September 2, from 6-8 p.m.Visit www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences.
