Billy Lee Armistead, 82, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
He was born in Morgan County on July 24, 1938, to Lewis Felton Armistead and Mary John Lowe Armistead. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, the late Martha Haulk Armistead.
Surviving members of his family are his daughters, Bonnie Armistead and Lisa Armistead; brothers, Olin Armistead and Timothy Armistead; grandson, Dylan Goodrich and his wife Kailin; and great-grandsons, Aicen and Porter Goodrich.
A graveside service began at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Timothy Armistead officiating.
