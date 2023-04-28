John Ravita, 76, of Monroe passed away on April 20, 2023. He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Catherine Kelley Ravita and the late Salvatore Ravita. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a radiation oncologist for many years.
Surviving are his wife: Linda Ravita; daughters and sons-in-law: Tracie Ravita and Norm Fisher, Jackie Story, Stephanie and Sean Chalifoux, Giana Ravita; sons and daughter-in-law: Domenic and Leigh Ann Ravita, Matthew Ravita; sisters: Suzanne Blackburn, Michelle Stock, Eileen Lewis; brothers: Thomas Ravita, James Ravita, Timothy Ravita and 10 grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held on at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, at St. Anna's Catholic Church. A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | April 29-30, 2023
