John Ravita

John Ravita, U.S. Army veteran

John Ravita, 76, of Monroe passed away on April 20, 2023. He was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Catherine Kelley Ravita and the late Salvatore Ravita. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a radiation oncologist for many years.

Surviving are his wife: Linda Ravita; daughters and sons-in-law: Tracie Ravita and Norm Fisher, Jackie Story, Stephanie and Sean Chalifoux, Giana Ravita; sons and daughter-in-law: Domenic and Leigh Ann Ravita, Matthew Ravita; sisters: Suzanne Blackburn, Michelle Stock, Eileen Lewis; brothers: Thomas Ravita, James Ravita, Timothy Ravita and 10 grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held on at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, at St. Anna's Catholic Church. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

The Walton Tribune | April 29-30, 2023

