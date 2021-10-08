Julienne Poulichet Hannak passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness at age 93.
She was born in San Francisco on Dec. 16, 1927, the only child of the late Etienne “Paul” Poulichet and Josephine Guelaff Poulichet Miller. She was raised in Carhaix-Plouguer (Finistère), Brittany, France through World War II. At great personal risk, she assisted the French Resistance carrying messages for Allied forces. She returned to California where her mother owned the Carmel Bakery; Julienne graduated from Carmel High School in 1949. In 1952 she graduated near the top of her class at French Hospital School of Nursing, San Francisco. She spent most of her career at French Hospital, working in public health as a clinic supervisor.
She was married to Fred A. Hannak for 52 years until his death in 2006.
She is survived by her loving daughter Kimberley Hannak Donaldson; her beloved son-in-law, Richard E. Donaldson; and her adoring granddaughter Julienne Donaldson, all of Social Circle. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Anne Hannak of Fort Worth, Texas. Julienne was a proud native San Franciscan and was a former member of the Commonwealth Club. At her core, she was a friend to all animals and wildlife. Throughout her life she gave a loving home to a multitude of dogs and cats. She leaves her beloved rescue terrier, Cordelia to mourn her loss.
Interment will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at her Lake Tahoe cabin this summer.
For Julienne’s full obituary, please see https://www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com/serviceInfo?id=2251.
Donations may be made in Julienne’s name to any of her favorite charities: BEAR League of Lake Tahoe at www.savebears.org, Walton Animal Guild at www.wagwalton.com or Chako Pit Bull Rescue at www.chako.org.
