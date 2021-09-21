James Gary Weatherford, 76, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
He was born in Walton County on Oct. 1, 1944, to Addie Maude (née Jones) and to James Perry Weatherford, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dianne M. Weatherford; daughter, Jana Smith of Dacula; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Heather Weatherford of Rutledge; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Betty Weatherford of Lawrenceville; niece and nephew-in-law, Ansley and Kennon Keiser of Atlanta; and grandchildren, Joani Smith, Annie Smith, Nayeli Carrera and Nymh Carrera.
Funeral services were Sunday, Sept. 19, at St. Stephen United Methodist Church.
Visitation was at the church from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service began at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John Walker officiating.
Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
