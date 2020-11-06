James Thomas “Jim” Whitley, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
He was born in Walton County on May 31, 1936, to Annie Williams Whitley and Arthur Whitley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his first wife, the late Patricia Whitley.
He is survived by wife, Barbara “Lou” Whitley; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Ginger Whitley of Monroe and Ken and Jobeth Akins of Ripley, Mississippi; brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Linda Whitley of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren: Haley and Matthew McDonald of Dacula, Micah and Hailey Whitley of Eagle, Colorado, Chancey Whitley of Monroe, Kinnon Akins of Ripley, and Benjamin Akins of Ripley; and great-grandchildren, Molly Grace McDonald, Charlotte Anne McDonald and Baker Whitley.
A visitation and funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Walker Baptist Church. The visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 2 with the Rev. Jeff Box officiating. Interment will follow at Queen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Walker Baptist Church (P.O. Box 885, Monroe, GA 30655).
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
